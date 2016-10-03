Licensed Recreational Pot Stores Open In Oregon, But Don't Expect to See Any Near Idaho Border 

click to enlarge
Oregon joined the ranks of states where retail, recreational marijuana sales are legal this past weekend, when the Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued licenses to 26 retailers Oct. 1.
But don't expect to buy recreational marijuana in eastern Oregon anytime soon—at least at a licensed recreational marijuana merchant. A dozen Oregon counties, nearly all of them in eastern Oregon, have issued their own bans on recreational pot sales. Additionally, dozens of eastern Oregon cities have issued temporary bans on recreational pot stores.
There is one medical marijuana dispensary in Ontario, Ore.
, but the eastern Oregon community voted overwhelmingly against the pro-pot measure when it was put on the ballot two years ago.
Boise Weekly visited an Ontario medical marijuana dispensary in March 2011.
The majority of Oregon voters said yes to recreational marijuana in November 2014, two years after Colorado and Washington did the same. It took a full year for existing medical marijuana dispensaries to sell limited amounts of marijuana to customers 21 years of age and older. In January, the state began accepting licensing applications for the production, processing and sale of marijuana. On Oct. 1, Oregon issued its first licenses to recreational marijuana retailers.
The Oregonian reports
the new industry has created about 2,000 low- to moderate-paying jobs. Meanwhile, consumers are "flocking" to the regulated market, the Oregonian
reports, with an estimated 2.9 to 3.7 tons of marijuana moved through the regulated state medical and recreational markets in June alone—not counting edibles and concentrates.
The issue of legalized recreational marijuana is on the ballot in several other states this November.