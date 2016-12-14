Lion: The Circle of Life 

click to enlarge The Weinstein Company

Rooney Mara and Dev Patel star in Lion

The moment the lights came up following the September world premiere of Lion at the Toronto International Film Festival, the audience responded with cheers, applause and tears.

Lion, co-starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman, tells the true story of a 5-year-old Indian boy lost on the streets of Calcutta, who is eventually adopted by a family in Australia and, as an adult, makes his way back to India using Google Earth.

"I make so many different films, but it's nice to do something that can put some goodness back into the world," Kidman told Boise Weekly at a post-screening press conference.

Kidman said having adopted children of her own gave her particular insight into her character.

"I can't tell you how much of a joy it was to to play a mother who just loves her child," she said. "To be a part of something like this film that is so uplifting... well, there's nothing quite like it."

Lion is one of a bounty of quality films opening in Boise this holiday season and has already been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, including nods for Kidman and Patel. Don't let this one slip by.