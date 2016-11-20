Listeria Concern Triggers Sabra Hummus Recall 

click to enlarge
New York-based Sabra Dipping Company, LLC
is voluntarily recalling more than 50 of its hummus dips and spreads in the wake of a possible Listeria contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Listeria monocytogenes was identified at the company's manufacturing facility but not in tested finished product. The effected products were made prior to Nov. 8, 2016. Officials say consumers should discard Sabra hummus products with a "best before" date up through January 23, 2017.
Consumers can access replacement coupons at Sabra's website by clicking here.
The FDA said healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms from Listeria monocytogenes infection, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Sabra officials confirmed the voluntary recall in a Saturday night tweet to consumers: