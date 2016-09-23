Search
September 23, 2016 Arts » Arts News

Living History: 'Museum Comes to Life' Will Fill Julia Davis Park Saturday 

click to enlarge Museum Comes to Life Day is Saturday, Sept. 24. - IDAHO HISTORICAL SOCIETY
  • Idaho Historical Society
  • Museum Comes to Life Day is Saturday, Sept. 24.
While the Idaho Historical Museum gets a new $17 million facelift—expected to be completed in December—the Idaho Historical Society will go ahead with its annual Museum Comes to Life this weekend, just beyond the Julia Davis Park construction zone.

The 41st annual event, set to begin Saturday, Sept. 24, this year features Ballet Folklorico, Chinese Traditional Dance, Marimba Boise, Irish Dance Idaho, the Starbelly School and even a "Civil War Volunteers fashion show." The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also include medieval knights, handweavers, quilting relics from the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, woodcarvers, papermakers, trappers, calligraphy, antique military vehicles, a stagecoach, and antique watches and clocks.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Historical Museum continues—its first renovation since 1950. When it reopens, Historical Society officials promise to display twice as much of the state's treasure trove of artifacts. New exhibits will include virtual bike rides and new classroom space.
