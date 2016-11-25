Search
November 25, 2016 News » Citydesk

Locals Demonstrate in Boise Outside KTVB Over Lack of Standing Rock Media Coverage 

By
Metro Trujillo (center left) and Celia Espinoza (center right) helped organize the demonstration in front of KTVB's studio on Fairview Avenue.
  • Harrison Berry
  • Metro Trujillo (center left) and Celia Espinoza (center right) helped organize the demonstration in front of KTVB's studio on Fairview Avenue.
More than a dozen demonstrators gathered outside of KTVB.
  • Harrison Berry
  • More than a dozen demonstrators gathered outside of KTVB.
More than a dozen demonstrators gathered outside the KTVB Channel 7 studios on Fairview Avenue to protest the lack of local press coverage of the ongoing protests at Standing Rock, North Dakota.

"They're turning a blind eye," Metro Trujillo said about the TV station. He said KTVB could have done a better job reporting to Idahoans about environmental, indigenous and civil rights, and police militarization issues.

The Standing Rock demonstrations began in April, as indigenous leaders and allies from around the world gathered in the midwestern state to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement in recent weeks have become increasingly violent and on Oct. 20, police used water cannons on demonstrators in below-freezing weather. More than a dozen people were hospitalized as a result.

"Why isn't this being reported on?" asked Trujillo, who visited Standing Rock earlier this month.

Jeff Naumann, another local demonstrator, said he learned about events in Standing Rock through social media, and has he been nonplussed by the absence of traditional media reportage on the issue.

"It's multifaceted," Naumann said. "It's the environment, indigenous rights, the media. It speaks to a lot of really important points of our times."

Along with holding demonstrations, locals are supporting the Standing Rock protesters in other ways, as well: One group is currently collecting toys for children at Standing Rock—donations can be made at Treasure Valley Community College and Rostock Furniture in Caldwell—and a potluck is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at the AFL-CIO office (225 N. 16th St.), where Standing Rock Sioux tribe member Chase Iron Eyes will speak about the protests and field questions from the public. The potluck is free to attend.
