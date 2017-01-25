Lottery Bills Surface at Idaho Statehouse Aimed at Anonymity and Procurement Rules 

click to enlarge Idaho Lottery

Two bills, both involving the Idaho Lottery, surfaced Wednesday morning before the Idaho House State Affairs Committee."This issue came to me from an elderly constituent. She was lucky enough to be a lottery winner, but she was soon inundated from all over the world—solicitations, harassment, phone calls, you name it," said Rep. Lynn Luker (R-Boise). "There's significant concern out there among lottery winners."With that, Luker introduced his proposed measure, which would help keep lottery winners' names confidential."Our current public records law makes the identity of lottery winners public," said Luker, who is suggesting an exemption clause for any winner to remain anonymous."How does the Lottery Commission feel about this change?" asked Rep. Randy Armstrong (R-Inkom). "I know they love to showcase the smiling faces of their winners."Luker said he wasn't sure how Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson would testify, but he'll have his chance as lawmakers agreed to move the measure forward to a full committee hearing.Meanwhile, House State Affairs Chairman Rep. Tom Loertscher (R-Iona) fronted a separate bill involving the lottery Wednesday morning."It turns out that the Lottery Commission is the one state agency that is exempted from going through the Department of Administration when it comes to procurement," said Loertscher. "This bill would ensure that any major procurement through the lottery complies with the Idaho Constitution."Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa) said the issue arose in 2016 when Idaho Lottery commissioners issued a request for proposal in order to issue a major contract for lottery gaming systems."We were unaware that the lottery was exempt at the time. When we asked it about it, we learned that it was political—it was all political," said Crane. "We need for the lottery to follow the procurement statute."The House State Affairs Committee agreed to schedule a full hearing on the matter.