Lousy Sales Trigger Macy's, Sears Closings, Including One Idaho Location 

Two iconic American retailers are beginning 2017 with some tough news for customers, employees and stockholders— they'll be closing more than 200 combined locations in the coming months, including in Idaho.
Sears Holdings announced Wednesday it would shutter 42 Sears stores, 108 Kmart locations and would even sell-off its venerable Craftsman line of tools to rival Black and Decker for about $900 million.
Meanwhile, Macy's—still the nation's largest department store chain—announced Wednesday it would move forward with plans announced in August 2016 to close 100 stores, including one in Idaho, eliminating as many as 10,000 total jobs.
The Gateway Center Macy's in Nampa is on the list of closures. The Nampa location, which opened in the Karcher Mall in 2009 and then moved to the Gateway Center in 2014, employs about 57 people. It is one of 68 stores that should go dark by mid-spring, according to a company statement.
The Nampa location was the only Idaho store on the list of Macy's closures. Company officials said some employees may be offered positions at other stores.
Macy's said sales at its brick-and-mortar locations fell 2.1 percent in December
compared to the same period in 2015.