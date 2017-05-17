Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 17
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
Last Issue

May 17, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Lucky to Live in Idaho and The Wise Animal Handbook 

By
find_books_hawes.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

In her deliciously fun children's book, Lucky to Live in Idaho (Arcadia Publishing, 2017) author Kate Jerome manages to squeeze in a few dozen of the thousands of reasons people happily call the Gem State home: huckleberry pie, Julia Davis Park, the bounty of Idaho's wetlands, the heritage of Sacagawea, Paul Revere and the Raiders, and twice-baked potatoes all make the list. The best bit of Lucky to Live in Idaho is that it is full of activity pages, inviting children to write about their own favorite people, places, animals and foods alongside some cheerful character illustrations.

Jerome authored The Wise Animal Handbook (Arcadia Publishing, 2017), too, a fun companion book that also engages kids, inviting them to color black-and-white images of the Idaho state bird (bluebird), insect (monarch butterfly), horse (appaloosa) and much more.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Find »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Find

  • The Rickmobile Road Trip

    The Rickmobile Road Trip

    Starting Thursday, May 11, the Rickmobile—a truck shaped like a giant Rick, which is also a mobile store carrying special Rick and Morty merchandise—will be rolling to cities across the United States
    • by Amy Atkins
    • May 10, 2017
  • Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs

    Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs

    The Flux smart bulb from TP-Link even syncs with your music to turn your living room into a dance floor.
    • by George Prentice
    • May 3, 2017
  • SciShow

    SciShow

    The series covers everything from animal intelligence and deadly fava beans to what causes dimples and why poop floats.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Apr 26, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation