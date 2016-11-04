Luggage With 'Help Me' Sign Triggers Arrest at Lewiston Airport 

-All Categories- Animals & Pets Art Calls to Artists Citizen Festivals & Events Food Kids & Teens Literature Odds & Ends On Stage Religious/Spiritual Sports & Fitness Talks & Lectures Workshops & Classes Events Events & Workshops Recurring Register Special Screenings -All Regions- Placerville North Boise Boise Downtown and Fringe Broadway Avenue State Street West Boise Bench Middleton Marsing Meridian Southwestern Idaho Eastern Idaho Central Idaho North Idaho East Boise Southeast Boise Kuna Oregon Eagle Caldwell Nampa Star Emmett Garden City South Boise Greater Boise Area

-All Categories- Alternative Americana Blues Country Electronic Hip-Hop/Rap Jazz Metal Pop Punk R&B Reggae Rock Singer-Songwriter Variety World -All Regions- Placerville North Boise Boise Downtown and Fringe Broadway Avenue State Street West Boise Bench Middleton Marsing Meridian Southwestern Idaho Eastern Idaho Central Idaho North Idaho East Boise Southeast Boise Kuna Oregon Eagle Caldwell Nampa Star Emmett Garden City South Boise Greater Boise Area

Select a movie The Accountant Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Bad Moms The BFG BSU vs San Jose Certain Women Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange Doctor Strange 3D Doctor Strange: An IMAX 3D Experience Don't Breathe Finding Dory Ghostbusters Gimme Danger The Girl on the Train Greater Hacksaw Ridge Hunt for the Wilderpeople Ice Age: Collision Course Inferno Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Jason Bourne Keeping Up With the Joneses Kevin Hart: What Now? Kubo and the Two Strings The Magnificent Seven A Man Called Ove Masterminds Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children Ouija: Origin of Evil Pete's Dragon Queen of Katwe Sausage Party The Secret Life of Pets Spirit of the Game Star Trek Beyond Storks Suicide Squad Sully Tower Trolls Trolls / Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Trolls 3D Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween

or Select a location Big Wood 4 Bonner Mall Cinemas Country Club Reel Theatre Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9 Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12 Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14 Magic Lantern Cinemas Majestic Cinemas-Meridian Nampa Reel Theatre Northern Lights Cinema Grill Northgate Reel Theatre Overland Park Cinemas Teton Vu Drive-In The Flicks The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario Village Cinema

