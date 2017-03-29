Lunafest: Films By, About and For Women 

In 2016, actress Robin Wright asked for a pay raise. The co-star of the Netflix series House of Cards wanted her compensation to be equal to that of cast member Kevin Spacey. The show's producers ultimately acquiesced.

Wright's win was a small victory in an industry still dominated by men, who predominantly produce and direct films and are consistently paid the most to star in Hollywood fare. Lunafest, which features films by, about and for women, aims to push back against that inequity. The 2017 assortment of nine short films plays the field, encompassing genres like drama, documentary and animation.

The annual festival tells compelling stories and sketches beautiful characters, like a 17-year-old girl whose life in a refugee camp reinvigorates her sense of hope in Khaldiya Jibawi's documentary, Another Kind of Girl. In Frederike Migom's belgian short Nkosi Coiffure, a woman flees a fight with her boyfriend, finding refuge in a Brussels hair salon.

Presented by Soroptimist International of Boise, Lunafest will screen at The Flicks Saturday, April 1, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The 90-minute festival will be followed by a discussion with hosted wine and snacks. Tickets are $20, with 85 percent of the proceeds going to local service projects and the remainder benefiting the Breast Cancer Fund.

LUNAFEST - 2016/2017 Season Trailer from Clif Bar & Company on Vimeo.