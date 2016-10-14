Search
October 14, 2016 News » Citydesk

LYFT Rolls Into Boise, Directly Competing With Uber, Taxis 

click to enlarge LYFT
Owners of Lyft, who call their company the "fastest growing on-demand transportation service in the U.S.," said it was important for them to launch in Boise in time for this weekend's homecoming game at Boise State University, where the Broncos will host the Colorado State Rams.

Effective this weekend, Lyft passengers in Boise will receive $5 off their first ride within the company's Boise coverage area by using the code LYFTINBOI on the rideshare's app. Lyft now offers its service in three Idaho communities: Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.

Lyft competitor Uber rolled into Boise in early 2015, causing much debate when it started operating without a formal agreement with the city of Boise. The legal tug of war between Boise City Hall and Uber lasted a few months until the 2015 Idaho Legislature stepped in, saying the state of Idaho would be responsible for oversight of so-called Transportation Network Companies like Uber and Lyft, thus opening the gates for the on-demand services.

Ever since, Uber—and now Lyft—has been thriving in the Boise area, giving traditional taxi services a run for their money, literally.
