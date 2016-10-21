Machete-Wielding Bandit Robs Kuna Bank 

Police are on the lookout for a machete-wielding man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Kuna this afternoon. The robbery triggered a lockdown of nearby public schools.Police were summoned to the U.S. Bank on the 400 block of Main Street in Kuna just after 1 p.m. Tellers told them a man wearing a surgical mask and carrying a machete took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. This is the second such incident in the region within a week: On Oct. 15, a machete-wielding suspect robbed a Nyssa, Ore., bakery. The suspect, a 21-year-old Nyssa resident, was arrested the next day.The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the Kuna robbery suspect is a white male with black hair, mid-30s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and a blue hat. No one was injured in the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-344-COPS.