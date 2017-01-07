Man Suspected of Murdering Boise State Student Awaiting Extradition Hearing in New York 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Bruce Marchant remains in New York City awaiting a February extradition hearing.

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

The body of 18-year-old Boise State student Sierra/Simon Bush was discovered Oct. 22 in Boise County.

The man suspected of killing Boise State University student Sierra/Simon Bush is still behind bars in a New York City jailBruce Marchant, 61, refused to waive extradition to Boise to face charges of kidnapping, rape and murder. Marchant, who was arrested by Boise police in New York City on Dec. 6, will remain there until a formal extradition request from Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter is considered at a hearing in New York State Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 3.