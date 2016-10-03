Manhunt Under Way for Escapees from Canyon County Jail 

click to enlarge
-
Canyon County Sheriff's Office
-
Jeffrey Duval (left) and Juan Cervates (right) escaped from the Canyon County Jail on Oct. 1.
Idaho law enforcement were hunting for two escapees from the Canyon County Jail Monday morning, the fourth such incident in which inmates have slipped away from the lockup in less than a year.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports
Jeffrey Duvall and Juan Cervantes escaped from an annex to the jail in the late-night hours of Oct. 1 and were last seen on foot heading eastbound on Chicago Street in Caldwell. Exactly how they managed their escape is still under investigation.
Duvall was being held on charges of attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury, while Cervantes was being held on DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
Previous escapes at the jail annex, which is a tent-like structure, included inmates cutting through the tent, cutting through a razor-wire fence and jumping the fence. The tent was installed to help ease overcrowding at the brick-and-mortar jail.