March 11, 2017: What to Know 

Significantly drier and warmer weather will continue over the next five days. According to the National Weather Service Office in Boise, we can expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees above normal for the better part of a week. The upper Treasure Valley should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s. Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in effect with Boise River currents running at around 8,000 cubic feet per second this morning. Boise Parks and Recreation staff have placed warning signs in several locations along the Boise Greenbelt, which are underwater, and have closed the boardwalk under the Capitol Bridge near Boise State University.
A Nampa woman was killed overnight in a one-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55, west of Midway Road in Nampa. Idaho State Police said a driver lost control of a 2004 Nissan Murano, crossed the center line and veered into oncoming traffic before coming to rest in a roadside canal. Maria Keesee, 41, of Nampa, was rushed to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where she died a short time later.
Two so-called "going home" bills—both with requests of millions of dollars to fix Idaho's highways—surfaced in the Senate Judiciary Committee and slid under the radar at the Idaho Statehouse on Friday. One proposal was for $300 million more in Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle or GARVEE bonds, and the second would see the $300 million tacked on to an additional $200 million in bonds issued by the Idaho Housing Finance Association. Sponsors wanted to send both bills to the Senate, so lawmakers could consider either option for much-needed highway repairs. Most Statehouse watchers are guessing the legislature will wrap up most, if not all 2017 work, by the end of this month.
One month after being held and questioned by security officials at a Florida airport, the son of the late Muhammad Ali, American-born Muhammad Ali, Jr. was stopped and questioned again, this time at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on March 10. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who was traveling on the same flight, confirmed the incident. TSA officials insist Ali's jewelry set off some alarms, prompting the extended review. Ali's lawyer, Chris Mancini, told the Louisville Courier Journalthe TSA comments were a "pack of lies." Ali had been in Washington, D.C. to testify before Congress on what he said was the need to end racial and religious profiling.
The Boise State University women's basketball team was all smiles on Friday after defeating Fresno State 66-53, which earned the Broncos the Mountain West Conference Championship title. In addition to taking the conference crown, the team also earned an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Senior Brooke Pahukoa led the team with 17 points and was named tournament MVP. The win was the team's 25th this season, a record.