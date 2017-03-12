March 12, 2017: What to Know 

Last night, Scarlett Johansson joined an exclusive club: It's members have hosted Saturday Night Live five times. The show was packed with fish-in-a-barrel skits skewering President Donald Trump, his cabinet and his family. In one SNL fauxcommercial, Johansson played Ivanka Trump, who was promoting a new perfume, saying "Complicit. It's the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won't."
In the world of college basketball, today is known as "Selection Sunday." By the end of the day, 68 men's college basketball programs will be placed into a March Madness bracket, sending fans into a frenzy and launching office betting pools across the nation. The Boise State University men's basketball team won't be a part of the tournament since losing the semifinal game in the Mountain West Conference Championship, but the Lady Broncos will most certainly be in the women's NCAA tournament since winning the conference championship Friday night.
The Dietrich School District Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of District Superintendent Ben Hardcastle, which comes in the shadow of an Oct. 2015 assault on a black, mentally disabled student at Dietrich High School by three of his classmates. Two of the alleged attackers were charged as juveniles, and their cases have been sealed. A third, John Howard, was sentenced last month to probation and community service after he took a deal and agreed to an Alford plea. Meanwhile, a $10 million civil suit, brought against the district by the victim's family against the school district, is still pending.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality confirmed to the Idaho State Journal an investigation into the City of Pocatello, which has been accused of dumping hazardous fluids in a city-owned yard. A former city employee provided the Journal with a video showing a city crew pouring what he said was 2,000 gallons of used motor oil in the yard. The former employee said the dumping was weekly occurrence.
Magician Criss Angel gave his Las Vegas audience a big scare Friday night when he lost consciousness while attempting an upside-down straitjacket escape. ABC News reported Angel was rushed to a hospital where he was treated and released Saturday morning. He spent Saturday night on the same stage, performing—this time successfully—the same straitjacket feat.
Disney-holics are going crazy over a new video released by the Disney-owned "Oh My Disney" website, which shows how several classic Disney films are linked by Easter eggs. For example, the Beast from Beauty and the Beast appears as a toy in Aladdin. In Aladdin, a crab bears a striking resemblance to Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Flounder from The Little Mermaid can be seen in a mural in Moana ... and on and on.