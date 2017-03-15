March 15, 2017: What to Know? 

Rachel Maddow released details from a two-page excerpt of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns Tuesday evening on MSNBC.
Details from President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns were released by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. According to the two-page document, Trump wrote off more than $100 million in business losses that year, and paid $38 million in federal income taxes. His reported income that year was $150 million, and his effective tax rate was 25 percent. During the 2016 presidential race, Trump broke with standing tradition and did not release his tax information to the public.
Yesterday, voters across Ada County overwhelmingly approved a $172.5 million education bond, but other similar initiatives across the state also fared well. According to the SpokaneSpokesman-Review, a two-year, $68 million school bond and levy that needed a 50-percent-plus-one margin to pass garnered 77 percent of 7,048 votes cast. In Bonner County, preliminary counts on three school levies totaling approximately $40.6 million show that those, too, have been approved by voters.
After four years, former Ada County spokesman and Department of Administration leader Rich Wright has been awarded $1.74 million in a whistleblower lawsuit against Ada County, the Idaho Statesman reports. Wright alleged he had been fired from his post the day after commissioners Dave Case and Jim Tibbs were sworn into office for investigating reports of harassment at the commissioners' office.
A Caldwell man was put behind bars Monday after being arrested on suspicion of involvement in a string of arsons at a Caldwell mobile home park. Darin L. Moore, 42, confessed to seven arsons stretching back to 2015 at Towns Village Mobile Home Park in Caldwell. He's charged with seven felony counts of first degree arson, according to the Idaho Press-Tribune.