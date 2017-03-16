Search
March 16, 2017 News » Citydesk

March 16, 2017: What to Know 

click to enlarge - Two times the rainbow, two times the pot o' gold. - - HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
  • Two times the rainbow, two times the pot o' gold.
  • Boiseans were treated to a dramatic double rainbow Thursday morning. The temperature is expected to reach 61 degrees today and soar to 70 degrees Friday, but forecasters are warning rain may return to the Treasure Valley Saturday with clouds and precipitation lasting through Tuesday, March 21.

  • President Donald Trump is sending a budget to Congress today and, in line with his campaign promises, it's a hack-and-slash document that cuts funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (31 percent), the State Department (29 percent), the Department of Agriculture (21 percent), the Department of Labor (21 percent) and the Department of Justice (20 percent). The budget also calls for the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which in turn funds National Public Radio, the Public Broadcasting Service, and affiliated stations and channels like Idaho Public Television and Boise State Public Radio. Representatives of numerous Idaho public broadcasting and arts organizations responded to the prospect of such drastic cuts in January. Budget increases include the Department of Veterans Affairs (6 percent), the Department of Homeland Security (7 percent) and the Department of Defense (10 percent). For a breakdown of Trump's budget proposal, which must clear Congress to go into effect—an event many see as unlikely—check out The New York Times' graphic.

  • It has been just two days, and already The Guardian is likely regretting publishing Cody Delistraty's essay, "How Gonzaga became the central hope for the struggling city of Spokane," which describes Delistraty's hometown as a rusting, crime-ridden hell hole, bolstered only by the terrific performance of the Zags. Outrage from the Lilac City came hard and fast, with rebuttals coming from The Pacific Northwest Inlander ("Yeah, that Guardian piece on Spokane and Gonzaga is totally full of it"), in which reporter Daniel Walters broke down the story's manifold factual errors and observed this isn't the first time Delistraty has published a version of his hit piece. Television station KREM ran a segment on Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few responding to the article. On Twitter, tourism and marketing organization Visit Spokane has been promulgating the #CodyComeHome hahtag, urging the Paris-based writer of a "revisionist cultural history of Paris' 'Lost Generation'" to reconsider his views.

