March 17, 2017: What to Know 

State Street continues to be hazardous. That's where a passenger vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man struck a 4-year-old child who had run into the road Wednesday evening. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle was unharmed. According to the Boise Police Department, the child had left home unbeknownst to its parents before the crash and wandered into the street. No citations have been issued and the incident remains under investigation.
The state of Idaho has its eyes on the Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise. The Idaho Department of Administration signed a letter of intent to initiate negotiations with HP Inc. as part of an estimated $110 million deal. According to Zach Kyle of the Idaho Statesman, there's no word yet on what kind of impact the potential deal may have on HP's Boise operations.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has rejected continued bargaining with North Korea over its missile programs. During his trip to Seoul, South Korea, he added the U.S. may take preemptive action if North Korea "elevate[s] the threat of their weapons program" beyond acceptable levels, and, "The policy of strategic patience has ended." According to The New York Times, Tillerson's comments are the Trump administration's first regarding the tools in its North Korea toolbox, and indicate that negotiated settlements and waiting for the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to collapse are not among those tools.