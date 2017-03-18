March 18, 2017: What To Know 

The man who was shot and killed by security forces Wednesday at Paris' Orly Airport shot a police officer during a traffic stop and carjacked a vehicle just hours earlier, CNN reported. The Paris prosecutor’s spokeswoman told CNN the anti-terror prosecutor has opened an investigation into the attacker, who was known to police for nine instances of armed robbery and drug trafficking. French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said after the attacker tried to tackle a female soldier and take her weapon, two soldiers on patrol with her shot the attacker dead. They responded with "remarkable professionalism and self-control" to protect their colleague and the public, Le Drian said.
In nerdy news, Daenerys' dragons will each be as big as airbuses in Game of Thrones Season 7; Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) has put together a new playlist to help him—and us—prepare for the Twin Peaks revival, which debuts Sunday, May 21 on Showtime; hit Syfy series The Expanse has been renewed for a third season; and Steven Moffatt is letting the Tardis take off without him: Series 10 will be his last as the Doctor Who showrunner. Plus find out how you can smell like Captain James T. Kirk and soooo much more at Nerdist.com.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, after his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the United States and China will "work together to get nuclear-armed North Korea to take a different course," CNBC reported. China had just about had enough of the U.S. telling it to do something about North Korea's nuclear program, but CNBC reported Yi described the meeting with Tillerson as "candid, pragmatic and productive."
Last but not least, the head of the National Security Agency has denied allegations by President Donald Trump that Britain spied on the president while he was on the campaign trail. (*sigh*). Reuters reported NSA Deputy Director Richard Ledgett called the allegations "just crazy."