March 19, 2017: What to Know 

Boise police detectives are still investigating a shooting in the Boise foothills, which left a dog and the alleged gunman dead. Boise police raced to the Hulls Gulch area Saturday morning after receiving word there was a man on the trail threatening people and, particularly, hikers with dogs. Witnesses said the man shot and killed a a dog and confronted officers when they arrived on the scene. Ultimately, the alleged gunman was shot and killed on the trail. His identity and possible motives were not released by BPD. By early Saturday afternoon, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said the area was secure but remained closed to hikers and cyclists while investigators continued to work the crime scene.
A GoFundMe account has been started to assist the family of an eastern Idaho man killed March 17 in a farm-related accident. According to the Idaho State Journal, C.J. Frizzell, 36, of Rexburg, died when he got entangled in part of a hay grinding machine at a farm near Terreton. Frizzell is survived by his wife, six children and another child weeks away from birth.
There has been yet another security breach at the White House. A man was detained late Saturday night at a White House checkpoint when his car was deemed "suspicious." This happened just hours after another incident on Saturday when someone climbed over a crowd-control barrier outside the White House. Earlier this month, a man jumped the fence and made it onto the White House grounds and reportedly spent 16 minutes just outside the White House before being arrested.
The music world is mourning the loss of Rock 'n' Roll royalty. Chuck Berry, 90, died Saturday at his St. Charles County, Mo., home. Mick Jagger tweeted, "I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us." Bruce Springsteen sent out his own tweet, writing, "Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived."
The Boise State gymnastics team made school history overnight, claiming a third consecutive conference championship. At the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship, Boise State's Shani Remme won the all-around title. The Broncos will learn their next destination on Monday, when the NCAA announces its schedule for the regional and national championships.