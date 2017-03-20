March 20, 2017: What to Know 

Spring officially arrived this morning, but given the unusually warm temperatures and showers that have settled over the Treasure Valley, it was just a matter of record-keeping that March 20 marks the beginning of spring. According to EarthSky.org, the sun appears directly overhead at noon today and the sun rises due east and sets due west today, no matter where you are.
Donald Trump released another tweet storm this morning. In advance of a House Intelligence Committee hearing on what exactly was Russia's role in the 2016 election, Trump continued to pour gasoline on his explosive claims that President Barack Obama wiretapped him.
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!
Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll revealed that Trump's job approval rating has dropped to 37 percent, the president's worst numbers since taking office. Trump immediately called the poll and any organization that reported the numbers to be "fake news."
The suspected gunman in Saturday's shooting incident on a hiking trail of the Boise Foothills still hasn't been identified, but the Boise Police Department has identified the six officers involved in the fatal shooting of the suspect. They are Eric Johnson (a 14-year veteran of the force), Robert Johnson (11 years with BPD), Andrew Johnson (16 years), Chris Zimmer (4 years), Chris Wirshing (10 years) and Tyjuan Lynn (1 year with BPD). Police said the suspect had threatened hikers and dogs in the Hulls Gulch hiking area and killed one family's dog. All trails in the Hulls Gulch area were cleared on Sunday and reopened to the public. The Meridian Police Department is taking the lead in the Critical Incident Task Force's investigation.
Beauty and the Beast charmed and roared its way to box office records this past weekend, raking in $170 million at the domestic box offices. It's now the most financially successful film to open in March, but Hollywood is still buzzing about late night host James Corden's hilarious take on the Disney musical, performed with a full cast in the middle of a Los Angeles crosswalk.