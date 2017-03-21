March 21, 2017: What to Know 

As if the news couldn't get more jaw-dropping, this morning's headline splashed across the front page of The New York Timesis historically stunning: "FBI Is Investigating Trump's Russia Ties, Comey Confirms." Shortly after FBI Director James Comey told a congressional panel that President Donald Trump's accusation that former-President Barack Obama bugged Trump Tower was baseless and scurrilous, Comey dropped a bigger bombshell when he confirmed the FBI is knee-deep in a probe of possible connections between Trump and the Russian government. Comey also warned that the Russians "will be back again in 2020," referring to Russian meddling in U.S. politics.
Apple unveiled another round of highly anticipated products early today, including a fire-engine red version of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Some proceeds will go to the Product(RED) charity, which funds programs that combat HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple also unveiled a new version of its iPad, priced lower than it has ever been. Starting at $329, the new device is $70 cheaper than the iPad Air 2 base price.
The Ada County Coroner has identified the alleged gunman who was shot and killed by police March 18 in the Boise Foothills. While Coroner Dotti Owens confirmed Benjamin Barnes, 42, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, she is still trying to find Barnes' relatives. "My office continues to follow up but as of the time of this release [late Monday], we have exhausted leads to locate family," Owens wrote. According to law enforcement, Barnes was a transient who had previously been banned from sleeping or camping on the Boise Greenbelt. According to investigators, Barnes threatened a number of hikers and dogs in the Hulls Gulch area of the foothills before shooting one family's dog. He was killed while exchanging gunfire with Boise police, who were responding to the incident.
The 2016-2017 season is over for the Boise State University men's basketball team. The Broncos lost to Illinois 71-56 in Monday night's second round of the National Invitation Tournament. The team ended the season at 20-12, the fifth year in a row Boise State men's basketball has won at least 20 games in a season.
Patrons of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Ore. are buzzing about the recently announced 2018 season including 11 productions, five written by women, and a production of Oklahoma that will feature same-sex couples in the leading roles. The New York Times reports OSF Executive Director Bill Rauch "had been obsessed with introducing cross-gendered casting into Oklahoma for decades" and had started working on the groundbreaking production a year-and-a-half ago.
"This bill would allow even more Idaho parents to use prayer as an excuse to avoid the medical needs of their children. If you allow this bill to pass, it will be responsible for the deaths of generations of children."