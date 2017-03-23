March 23, 2017: What to Know 

ISIS is claiming one of its fighters is responsible for the deadly attack Wednesday near the UK parliament in London, leaving four dead—including the attacker—and more than 40 injured. British law enforcement officials have already made eight arrests across the UK in connection with the attack, The Telegraph reported. Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the assailant was born in Britain and known to law enforcement but was regarded as a "peripheral figure," NPR reported. The attacker has been identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood, a man with a long criminal history but no terrorism convictions. He had been living recently near Brimingham, England. The identities of most of those killed or injured have not been made public but authorities said the injured include British, French, South Korean and American citizens.
Today will be a critical day for the Trump administration as it faces it first legislative test—a repeal-and-replace proposal to upend Obamacare. House Republicans are scrambling ahead of the vote, tacking on last-minute amendments to sway more GOP lawmakers. The bill will need 216 votes to pass through the House. According to The New York Times, 149 Republican members of Congress "support the bill or lean yes," 44 are "undecided or unclear," 14 have "concerns or are leaning no" and 29 will vote against the measure. You do the math. It doesn't look good.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump gave a feisty interview to Time magazine Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer. "I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president, and you're not," said Trump. Appearing this morning on MSNBC's Morning Joeprogram, Scherer said, "[Trump] uses falsehood or contested facts to spread information. At every point, he maintained that he had done nothing wrong and would continue to do it."
The Idaho Department of Labor made a jaw-dropping announcement late Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with the unemployment rate. According to the department, hackers compromised the personal data of 170,000 Idahoans whose information had been entered into the IdahoWorks job search engine, which is managed by Kansas-based America's Job Link. Idaho wasn't the only state affected—as many as 4.8 million accounts managed by America's Job Link in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont were also compromised. The account information that may have been viewed includes customers' names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth. The hacking incident reportedly occurred on March 12 and March 13. Customers whose accounts may have been viewed are being asked to place a "fraud alert" on their credit reports. Additionally, America's Job Link stated it will set up a call center on Friday, March 24 to answer customer questions. Meanwhile, the matter is under investigation by federal law enforcement. Click here for more information from America's Job Link.
AT&T and Johnson&Johnson are among the firms that announced Wednesday they were pulling ads from YouTube and Google due to what they say is offensive material—including hate speech—appearing on the popular internet platforms. "They're saying they're trying harder—that's insufficient," media analyst Brian Wieser told The New York Times. "They don't seem to understand the scale of the perceived problem."
Here's the best news we could find: Today is National Puppy Day, reminding us to adopt (not shop) for an adorable new best friend.
Another report links the Trump campaign to Russia, a downward slide on Wall Street, Heather Scott tries and fails to block community college funding, saying goodbye to the godfather of the gong and the boys of summer return to the Treasure Valley.