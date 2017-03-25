March 25, 2017: What to Know 

The Trump White House and congressional GOP leadership are still licking their wounds after a proposed Obamacare repeal-and-replace effort was squashed.
"I will not sugarcoat this," House Speaker Paul Ryan said late Friday. "This is a disappointing day for us. So yeah, we're going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future." Among those leading the opposition against Trump's American Health Care Act, dubbed "Trumpcare," was Republican Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador, a member of the "Freedom Caucus." According to KTVB Channel 7, Labrador wrote in an email, "The AHCA would have actually protected Obamacare—trimming it on the margins to keep it alive for a few more years. The New York Times reports "Trump's anger at the defiant members of the Freedom Caucus was undiminished."
The Idaho Department of Labor reports unemployment in the Gem State remained at 3.6 percent in February. Idaho's construction industry saw the most gains, followed by the financial sector. Analysts say it's still tough to fill certain positions, though, particularly those calling for physicians, psychiatrists, surgeons, occupational and physical therapists—there were more than 4,000 Idaho job listings last month classified as "hard-to-fill."
More than three months after his arrest in New York City, the suspect in the murder of Boise State University student Sierra Bush has been ordered returned to Idaho. Bruce Marchant, 61, is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Bush, whose body was discovered in rural Boise County in October 2016. On Friday, a New York State Supreme Court Judge said Marchant can be picked up by Idaho authorities on Thursday, April 6.
Boise Police arrested two juveniles and charged them with threatening violence on school grounds. BPD responded to a local junior high school Friday after learning about the alleged threats on social media. No weapons were found at the school, and police stated they didn't believe there an ongoing threat to the school but the two students were booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Writers Guild of America is asking its labor union members to authorize a strike. Variety reports talks have broken down between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major movie and TV studios—the current contract expires in May. The last major WGA strike, in 2007, brought much of the movie and TV industry to a halt for more than three months.