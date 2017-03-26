March 26, 2017: What to Know 

The Las Vegas Strip came to a standstill Saturday following a daring jewelry heist at the Bellagio Hotel, followed several hours later by an armed standoff outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel. Police said the crimes were unrelated. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports thousands of tourists watched as SWAT teams surrounded a bus at the Cosmopolitan, where a gunman randomly opened fire on passengers—killing one person and seriously injuring a second. Ultimately, the gunman surrendered to police. Meanwhile, the Bellagio was on lockdown following an armed robbery at the hotel's high-end jewelry store. Police said three thieves, wearing animal masks, used sledge hammers to smash display cases at the store before making their getaway. One arrest was made but two other suspects were still at large Sunday morning.
The New York Times reports it was Republican infighting that led to the collapse of the repeal-and-replace alternative to Obamacare, the biggest defeat yet for President Donald Trump's administration. According to The Times, "the decision exposed the civil war within the party and raised questions about the consequences on the Trump administration's aggressive agenda and next year's midterm elections."
A public memorial Saturday for beloved mother-daughter actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher featured some raincoat-clad dancers skipping to "Singing in the Rain," plenty of film clips from the screen icons' many films and a surprise on-stage appearance from R2-D2.
About 800 people showed up Saturday at Julius Kleiner Park in Meridian to show their support for Meals on Wheels. It was the annual "March for Meals" and Metro Meals on Wheels, which helps ensure 900 senior citizens get a hot-meal every weekday in Ada County, said they were confident the Meridian event was the largest march in the country. Food Services of America donated $4,000 to the cause, amounting to an average of $5 for each marcher.
It has been quite a while since the Pacific Northwest has had such impressive representation in the NCAA basketball tournament. Gonzaga University and the University of Oregon were both victorious Saturday evening, sending both teams to the semifinals of the national championships. It's Gonzaga's first-ever appearance in the Final Four and Oregon's first appearance since 1939—the year of the first NCAA basketball championship.
Trump's public and private blaming over the failure of his healthcare plan, Idaho jobless figures hold steady, two Boise juveniles arrested over social media threats and Hollywood faces the possibility of another major writers' strike.