Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
Last Issue

March 26, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

March 26, 2017: What to Know 

By
BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes

  • The Las Vegas Strip came to a standstill Saturday following a daring jewelry heist at the Bellagio Hotel, followed several hours later by an armed standoff outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel. Police said the crimes were unrelated. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports thousands of tourists watched as SWAT teams surrounded a bus at the Cosmopolitan, where a gunman randomly opened fire on passengers—killing one person and seriously injuring a second. Ultimately, the gunman surrendered to police. Meanwhile, the Bellagio was on lockdown following an armed robbery at the hotel's high-end jewelry store. Police said three thieves, wearing animal masks, used sledge hammers to smash display cases at the store before making their getaway. One arrest was made but two other suspects were still at large Sunday morning.
  • The New York Times reports it was Republican infighting that led to the collapse of the repeal-and-replace alternative to Obamacare, the biggest defeat yet for President Donald Trump's administration. According to The Times, "the decision exposed the civil war within the party and raised questions about the consequences on the Trump administration's aggressive agenda and next year's midterm elections."
  • A public memorial Saturday for beloved mother-daughter actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher featured some raincoat-clad dancers skipping to "Singing in the Rain," plenty of film clips from the screen icons' many films and a surprise on-stage appearance from R2-D2.

  • About 800 people showed up Saturday at Julius Kleiner Park in Meridian to show their support for Meals on Wheels. It was the annual "March for Meals" and Metro Meals on Wheels, which helps ensure 900 senior citizens get a hot-meal every weekday in Ada County, said they were confident the Meridian event was the largest march in the country. Food Services of America donated $4,000 to the cause, amounting to an average of $5 for each marcher.

  • It has been quite a while since the Pacific Northwest has had such impressive representation in the NCAA basketball tournament. Gonzaga University and the University of Oregon were both victorious Saturday evening, sending both teams to the semifinals of the national championships. It's Gonzaga's first-ever appearance in the Final Four and Oregon's first appearance since 1939—the year of the first NCAA basketball championship.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by George Prentice

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • March 25, 2017: What to Know

    March 25, 2017: What to Know

    Trump's public and private blaming over the failure of his healthcare plan, Idaho jobless figures hold steady, two Boise juveniles arrested over social media threats and Hollywood faces the possibility of another major writers' strike.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 25, 2017
  • March 24, 2017: What to Know

    March 24, 2017: What to Know

    One more day for the Idaho Legislature, Trump green-lights the Keystone Pipeline and Emma Thompson was propositioned by Donald Trump
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 24, 2017
  • March 23, 2017: What to Know

    March 23, 2017: What to Know

    An update on the London terror attack, Donald Trump thinks he's Chevy Chase, a major hack on the Idaho Department of Labor's job search website and it's National Puppy Day.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 23, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation