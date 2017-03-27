Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
Last Issue

March 27, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

March 27, 2017: What to Know 

By
BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes
  • President Donald Trump is expected to create a new White House office today, with what The Washington Post calls "sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy." Trump said the man for the job is none other than his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who up until now had served as an adviser to the president. The New York Times reports Kushner will be a busy man—Senate investigators plan to question Kushner as part of their inquiry into possible ties between Trump and Russian officials.
  • In a stunning report that aired on CBS Sunday Morning, veteran journalist Ted Koppel told Sean Hannity the conservative pundit is "bad for America." "You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts," Koppel said. Soon after its broadcast, Hannity took to Twitter, writing Koppel's reports were "fake edited news."
  • What is being described as "monster" storm is threatening northeast Australia. Yahoo News reports thousands of people have already been evacuated from the presumed path of the storm. Cyclone Debbie is expected to make landfill as a category four storm sometime on Tuesday. "This is going to be a monster of a cyclone," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. "This is probably the largest evacuation we've ever had to do."

  • Boise police responded to a report of a pre-dawn stabbing early Monday near Boise State University. The incident, reported at 4:45 a.m., occurred on the 1800 block of Belmont Street, near Joyce Street. BPD hasn't released much information, other than to say a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
  • Social media was abuzz Monday morning following reports that United Airlines bumped two teenage girls from a flight for wearing leggings. United said the leggings were not appropriate travel attire, adding that the clothing violated the company's dress code policy for so-called "pass travelers," a company benefit for United employees and their dependents.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by George Prentice

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • March 26, 2017: What to Know

    March 26, 2017: What to Know

    A tension-filled day on the Las Vegas Strip, a GOP "civil war," remembering Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher and two Northwest colleges make up half of the Final Four.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 26, 2017
  • March 25, 2017: What to Know

    March 25, 2017: What to Know

    Trump's public and private blaming over the failure of his healthcare plan, Idaho jobless figures hold steady, two Boise juveniles arrested over social media threats and Hollywood faces the possibility of another major writers' strike.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 25, 2017
  • March 24, 2017: What to Know

    March 24, 2017: What to Know

    One more day for the Idaho Legislature, Trump green-lights the Keystone Pipeline and Emma Thompson was propositioned by Donald Trump
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 24, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation