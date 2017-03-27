March 27, 2017: What to Know 

President Donald Trump is expected to create a new White House office today, with what The Washington Post calls "sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy." Trump said the man for the job is none other than his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who up until now had served as an adviser to the president. The New York Times reports Kushner will be a busy man—Senate investigators plan to question Kushner as part of their inquiry into possible ties between Trump and Russian officials.
Jared Kushner had a previously unreported meeting with the head of a Russian bank that was under sanctions https://t.co/Meu0SD0IRz
In a stunning report that aired on CBS Sunday Morning, veteran journalist Ted Koppel told Sean Hannity the conservative pundit is "bad for America." "You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts," Koppel said. Soon after its broadcast, Hannity took to Twitter, writing Koppel's reports were "fake edited news."
What is being described as "monster" storm is threatening northeast Australia. Yahoo News reports thousands of people have already been evacuated from the presumed path of the storm. Cyclone Debbie is expected to make landfill as a category four storm sometime on Tuesday. "This is going to be a monster of a cyclone," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. "This is probably the largest evacuation we've ever had to do."
Boise police responded to a report of a pre-dawn stabbing early Monday near Boise State University. The incident, reported at 4:45 a.m., occurred on the 1800 block of Belmont Street, near Joyce Street. BPD hasn't released much information, other than to say a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Social media was abuzz Monday morning following reports that United Airlines bumped two teenage girls from a flight for wearing leggings. United said the leggings were not appropriate travel attire, adding that the clothing violated the company's dress code policy for so-called "pass travelers," a company benefit for United employees and their dependents.
United Airlines barred 2 women from boarding a flight after a gate agent decided they were dressed inappropriately https://t.co/jwTAHDKksv
Trump's public and private blaming over the failure of his healthcare plan, Idaho jobless figures hold steady, two Boise juveniles arrested over social media threats and Hollywood faces the possibility of another major writers' strike.