March 29, 2017: What to Know 

In an effort to downplay any possible Russian connection to President Donald Trump, White House spokesman Sean Spicer's latest pearl of wisdom lit up social media overnight. “If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russia connection,” Spicer said in a particularly spicy tete-a-tete with reporters. “At some point … you’re going to have to take ‘no’ for an answer with respect to whether or not there was collusion,” he said before snapping at a reporter to quit shaking her head.
A Boise man was rushed to a local hospital Tuesday after being shot when Ada County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant on the man’s father. The incident occurred on the 9900 block of West Granger Street, where deputies tried to serve a warrant on Robert Coy, 65, for a felony charge of offering a false or forged instrument. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect’s son, 34-year-old Bryan Coy, reportedly fired a pistol at the officers. ACSO said three deputies returned fire, sending the younger Coy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. When he’s released from the hospital, Bryan Coy will be charged with suspected aggravated assault. Meanwhile, the elder Coy is behind bars at the Ada County Jail on $10,000 bond.
It’s official: The United Kingdom hand-delivered a letter to European Union officials in Brussels this morning, formally notifying them that the UK will be breaking off from the EU. “This is a historic moment from which there can be no turning back,” UK Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons a short time later. The Washington Post reports that, in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk said there was “no reason to pretend that this is a happy day.”
The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to overturn newly adopted Federal Communications Commission rules, thus making it easier for telecommunications companies mine customer data. In a 215-205 vote, House Republicans agreed to overturn what The New York Times said was “the nation’s strongest internet privacy protections for individuals in a victory for telecommunications companies, which can track and sell a customer’s online information with greater ease.”
Bob Dylan will finally get around to formally accepting his Nobel Prize this weekend. Rolling Stone reports the Swedish Academy will hand over a Nobel diploma and medal in a “small intimate” setting with no media present. Dylan didn’t show up to the October 2016 Nobel ceremony in Sweden but Rolling Stone writes the rock icon eventually connected with the academy, saying he would be in Stockholm this weekend, prompting the private ceremony.
In this week’s edition of Boise Weekly, we chronicle how the Trump White House is eyeing possible cuts to federal funding of Meals on Wheels and school meal programs. On The Daily Show Tuesday night, host Trevor Noah suggested it might be good idea to “militarize” Meals on Wheels, introducing so-called “sandwich launchers” and renaming the operation “Meal Team 6.”
