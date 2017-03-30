March 30, 2017: What to Know 

North Carolina lawmakers said they have reached a deal to repeal their state's controversial "bathroom bill," technically known as House Bill 2 or HB 2. The Washington Post reported newly elected Democratic Governor Roy Cooper led the effort to repeal HB 2, but critics said the new deal leaves out a critical component: protecting the transgender community from discrimination. The original HB 2 required transgender people to use the restroom associated with their sex as assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity. The previous law also prevented local governments from passing non-discrimination ordinances. The new deal still won't allow cities or other local governments to pass anti-discrimination laws until December 2020. "It's not a perfect deal," Cooper said. "But it begins to repair our reputation."
North Carolina lawmakers say they’ve agreed on a deal to repeal the state’s controversial “bathroom bill” https://t.co/TrhwuLPpWP
The Boise Fire Department now says the Boise River, with flows exceeding 8,000 cubic feet per second, has officially reached a "dangerous condition." Along with Boise police, Ada County Parks and Waterways, and the Boise Parks and Rec Department, fire officials said there is "extreme danger to people and pets," adding that "cold water can cause even the best swimmer to be incapable of swimming due to loss of motor control/muscle control." The worst could be yet to come as more water, built up in reservoirs from record snowpack this past winter, continues to melt and spring rains continue to fall.
Thousands of endangered sockeye salmon will be moved from a fish hatchery on Eagle Island as floodwaters from the still-rising Boise River are threatening the facility. Idaho Fish and Game reported about 4,000 salmon will be moved by truck to a hatchery in eastern Idaho. IDFG officials said their main fear at the Eagle operation was the flooding of electrical pumps that keep oxygenated water circulating through the hatchery.
The Idaho Steelheads beat the Colorado Eagles, 2-1, at Centurylink Arena in Boise Wednesday night. The win guarantees a playoff slot for the Steelies, the 20th straight year the team will compete in the post-season. The Steelheads and Eagles face off again Friday and Saturday night at Centurylink. The ECHL playoffs will begin Wednesday, April 12.
The biggest attraction at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of the National Association of Theatre Owners, which took place Wednesday in Las Vegas, was the appearance of the stars of upcoming blockbuster Justice League: Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Henry Cavill (Superman), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). It was a bit of an anticlimax, however, as USA Todayreported none of the stars said anything after walking to the stage to take a bow—instead, they let some extended footage from the film do all the talking. USA Today also reported the featured scenes weren't much different from the latest trailer for the film.