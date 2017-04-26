Marcus Eaton, May 4, Sapphire Room 

In the years he has been performing and recording, singer-songwriter Marcus Eaton has earned the respect of industry icons like David Crosby and garnered a loyal international fanbase. Although he calls Los Angeles home—and Italy has become for him a home away from home—Eaton makes a point of returning to his native Idaho to share new music and reconnect with fans, which he'll do on Thursday, May 4, at the Sapphire Room, a venue he loves playing for a couple of reasons.

"The people who run it are awesome," Eaton said. "They love music, and they've set it up as a 'listening room.' People actually listen, so it's really nice, because people in Boise are notorious for talking during a show. I've recorded shows [in Boise] and can't use the recording because people were talking so loud, it was coming through my microphone. The Sapphire Room is intimate, and I can interact with the audience because they're really listening, and I can do what I love to do."

Local fans will love it, too. Eaton said he's looking forward to sharing songs from his new album Versions of the Truth (self-released, 2015), which has only been released in Italy but is available at marcuseaton.bandcamp.com and should get a U.S. release later this year. A video for "Up and Over," the first single off Versions is available on YouTube.