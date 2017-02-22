Mardi Gras Celebrations 

Boise is no New Orleans, but there are plenty of opportunities to get down on Mardi Gras in the City of Trees. Humpin' Hannah's is hosting an A.B.C.—Anything But Clothes—Bash with cash prizes for the best costumes on Ta Ta Tuesday. Highlights include $1 shots and aerial silk and acrobatic performances. Looking for something a bit more... clothed? Pregame Mardi Gras in the Marsing/Caldwell area during wine crawl along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail on Saturday. There are 13 vineyards on the trail, which may charge individual tasting fees. (BYO DD).