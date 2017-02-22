Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 22
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
Last Issue

February 22, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Mardi Gras Celebrations 

Let the good times roll

By
Get cray.

Jane Ceflippo

Get cray.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Mardi Gras on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail @ Sunnyslope Wine Trail

    • Sat., Feb. 25, 12-6 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Humpin’ Hannah’s Annual Ta Ta Tuesday @ Humpin' Hannah's

    • Tue., Feb. 28, 7 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Boise is no New Orleans, but there are plenty of opportunities to get down on Mardi Gras in the City of Trees. Humpin' Hannah's is hosting an A.B.C.—Anything But Clothes—Bash with cash prizes for the best costumes on Ta Ta Tuesday. Highlights include $1 shots and aerial silk and acrobatic performances. Looking for something a bit more... clothed? Pregame Mardi Gras in the Marsing/Caldwell area during wine crawl along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail on Saturday. There are 13 vineyards on the trail, which may charge individual tasting fees. (BYO DD).

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Sunnyslope Wine Trail, Humpin' Hannah's

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation