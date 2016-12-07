Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
December 07, 2016 Music

Mark O'Connor's 'An Appalachian Christmas' 

By
JD Pittman

  • Mark O'Connor: An Appalachian Christmas @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $35-$45 adv., $40-$50 door
The American Christmas is defined by bundled-up children playing in heavy snowfall and brilliantly wrapped gifts reaching up to the branches of decorated tree. Add to that rosy image the sounds of fiddles and banjos weaving holiday classics like "Linus and Lucy" from A Charlie Brown Christmas and "Sleigh Ride." They're just a few of the beautifully rendered tracks in Mark O'Connor's An Appalachian Christmas, from which he'll perform Sunday, Dec. 11, at The Egyptian Theatre. Expect the best: O'Connor is a four-time National Oldtime Fiddler's Contest-winner, has performed with everyone from Yo-Yo Ma to James Taylor, and has been cutting albums since 1974. The man is a stringed instrument wizard, and together with The O'Connor Band, they cut some of the best Americana around.

