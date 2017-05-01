May 1, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- A federal government shutdown was averted Sunday as Congress hammered out an agreement to fund U.S. departments and agencies through September. The Washington Post reports the bipartisan spending package also increases funding for the military and border security, but stipulated that the Trump administration cannot use the money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, the funds are to be used for improved technology and repairs for existing border fencing.
- A top Trump aide may be leaving the White House. According to NBC News, counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka is said to be transferred to another agency or leaving the government altogether. Gorka has been in the spotlight since Trump's inauguration, when the British-born military analyst wore the medal of Nazi-linked Hungarian nationalist group Vitezi Rend. Gorka's family in Hungary told NBC that they were proud Gorka wore the medal and several locals told NBC that Gorka was a well-known member of the group. Gorka has repeatedly denied he was a member and claimed that the medal belonged to his father.
- SpaceX launched a 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket early this morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, but the launch broadcast was cut off a few minutes into the flight. Space.com reports the rocket is part of a classified U.S. spy agency mission. The launch Monday was SpaceX's first mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, which oversees U.S. satellites.
- Idaho State Police officials report one person was killed overnight in a fiery two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 west of Notus. According to ISP, a westbound Kia Optima crossed the center line of the highway and hit a semi head-one. The driver of the Kia, still unidentified this morning, died at the scene. ISP said he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the semi did not suffer serious injury and was treated on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
- Hollywood, already on edge due to the possibility of a writers' strike, is buzzing about the hack of Netflix content that resulted in episodes from the yet-to-be released fifth season of Orange Is the New Black appearing online. The episodes weren't slated to be released until June. The hackers, identifying themselves as "The Dark Overlord" at first demanded a ransom from Netflix. When the streaming service refused to pay, the hacked episodes were made public on file-sharing sites over the weekend. Variety reports the hack is believed to have compromised files from Larson Studios, the post-production facility for Netflix and other studios. Meanwhile, "The Dark Overlord" is now threatening to demand ransom for other content from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC.
- The New York Times reports Amazon is set to surpass Macy's this year as the largest seller of apparel in the U.S., with big implications for jobs, malls and downtown shopping districts. Additionally, the Times writes Amazon is exploring the possibility of custom-fit clothing, using precise measurements from customers. In April, the company received a patent for something called "five-day custom," which enables on-demand apparel manufacturing, according to The Times.
