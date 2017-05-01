Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
Last Issue

May 01, 2017 News » Citydesk

Video

May 1, 2017: What to Know 

By
BINGO BARNES
  • Bingo Barnes
  • A federal government shutdown was averted Sunday as Congress hammered out an agreement to fund U.S. departments and agencies through September. The Washington Post reports the bipartisan spending package also increases funding for the military and border security, but stipulated that the Trump administration cannot use the money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, the funds are to be used for improved technology and repairs for existing border fencing.
  • A top Trump aide may be leaving the White House. According to NBC News, counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka is said to be transferred to another agency or leaving the government altogether. Gorka has been in the spotlight since Trump's inauguration, when the British-born military analyst wore the medal of Nazi-linked Hungarian nationalist group Vitezi Rend. Gorka's family in Hungary told NBC that they were proud Gorka wore the medal and several locals told NBC that Gorka was a well-known member of the group. Gorka has repeatedly denied he was a member and claimed that the medal belonged to his father.
  • SpaceX launched a 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket early this morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, but the launch broadcast was cut off a few minutes into the flight. Space.com reports the rocket is part of a classified U.S. spy agency mission. The launch Monday was SpaceX's first mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, which oversees U.S. satellites.
  • Idaho State Police officials report one person was killed overnight in a fiery two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 west of Notus. According to ISP, a westbound Kia Optima crossed the center line of the highway and hit a semi head-one. The driver of the Kia, still unidentified this morning, died at the scene. ISP said he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the semi did not suffer serious injury and was treated on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
  • Hollywood, already on edge due to the possibility of a writers' strike, is buzzing about the hack of Netflix content that resulted in episodes from the yet-to-be released fifth season of Orange Is the New Black appearing online. The episodes weren't slated to be released until June. The hackers, identifying themselves as "The Dark Overlord" at first demanded a ransom from Netflix. When the streaming service refused to pay, the hacked episodes were made public on file-sharing sites over the weekend. Variety reports the hack is believed to have compromised files from Larson Studios, the post-production facility for Netflix and other studios. Meanwhile, "The Dark Overlord" is now threatening to demand ransom for other content from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC.
  • The New York Times reports Amazon is set to surpass Macy's this year as the largest seller of apparel in the U.S., with big implications for jobs, malls and downtown shopping districts. Additionally, the Times writes Amazon is exploring the possibility of custom-fit clothing, using precise measurements from customers. In April, the company received a patent for something called "five-day custom," which enables on-demand apparel manufacturing, according to The Times.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by George Prentice

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Demonstrators Call on Idaho Governor to Keep Promise at People's Climate March

    Demonstrators Call on Idaho Governor to Keep Promise at People's Climate March

    "Together we'll fight for the climate."
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Apr 30, 2017
  • April 30, 2017: What to Know

    April 30, 2017: What to Know

    Will Ferrell gives Donald Trump some fashion advice; another airline roughs up customers; pass the potatoes please, Mr. Zuckerberg; a big draft day for two Boise State Broncos; and a rare reunion of the surviving stars of The Godfather.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 30, 2017
  • April 29, 2017: What to Know

    April 29, 2017: What to Know

    A robust snowpack in the Boise Mountains; a People's Climate Change rally at the Statehouse; a lawsuit over public defense; a yellow fever warning from the CDC; and Donald Trump won't be at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but he'll certainly be on the menu.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 29, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation