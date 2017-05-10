May 10, 2017: What to Know 

In the wake of President Donald Trump's surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, The New York Times attempts to answer the obvious question: What next? The Times says an announcement is likely by the end of the week on who the new FBI director will be. On Capitol Hill, Democrats are calling for an independent prosecutor to take over the investigation into possible ties between Trump and Russia. Meanwhile, Senate intelligence committee members continue a separate probe into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.
Comedy Central host Trevor Noah isn't buying Trump's reasoning that FBI Director James Comey was fired for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. "That is the most gangster excuse," Noah said Tuesday night on The Daily Show. "Trump is going, 'I'm doing this to clear my good friend, Crooked Hillary. Because James Comey, folks, clearly just wanted to 'lock her up, lock her up, lock her up.'"
Things got dicey aboard another U.S. airliner, this time a Southwest jet traveling May 7 from Dallas to Burbank, Calif. CNN reports that as the plane taxied to a Burbank airport gate, a fight broke out between two men. You guessed it: Cellphone video of the incident spread across Twitter.
Meanwhile, a passenger aboard a United Airlines flight said she was humiliated when she had to pee in a cup at her seat after flight attendants wouldn't allow her to use the bathroom until the captain turned off the seat belt sign. The woman took to Facebook to share her story. She says she's equally frustrated at her inability to get anyone at United Airlines to acknowledge her complaint.
Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti appeared Tuesday at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise. KTVB-TV reports the slurs were written across a marble tablet at the memorial, which is located near the Boise Public Library. Officials at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said a tour group discovered the vandalism. The Boise Police Department is investigating the incident.
The San Antonio Spurs eked out an overtime win over the Houston Rockets Tuesday night, advancing to the next round of the NBA playoffs. The Spurs overcame an injury to star Kawhi Leonard to beat the Rockets 110-107, taking a 3-2 lead in the best of seven series. Game 6 is Thursday night in Houston.
The folks who make Oreos want someone to come up with a new flavor for their iconic cookie—and they're willing to pay $500,000 for the best idea. USA Today reports idea entries can be posted to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #myoreocreation and #contest.