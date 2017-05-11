May 11, 2017: What to Know 

A stunning report has surfaced in TheWashington Post following the firing Tuesday of FBI Director James Comey. The Post reported this morning President Donald Trump had "groused" over Comey's recent testimony before a congressional panel, adding that the president viewed Comey's testimony as "strange." In spite of public statements that indicated otherwise, The Post reported Trump decided Monday to fire Comey before meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, giving them "a directive: to explain in writing the case against Comey." Up until now, the White House maintained to the press that it was Rosenstein who urged Trump to fire Comey. The Post went on to report that Rosenstein threatened to resign "after the narrative emerging from the White House on Tuesday evening cast him as the prime mover of the decision to fire Comey."
Meanwhile, CNN reported Comey penned a letter Wednesday to his former FBI colleagues. "I have long believed that a president can fire an FBI director for any reason or no reason at all," he wrote, adding, "It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply."
Back at the White House, Trump's approval ratings are approaching record lows. Time magazine reported Trump is losing support particularly among independents and non-college educated white voters. The nationwide survey from Quinnipiac University gave Trump a 58 percent disapproval rate. "There's no way to spin or sugarcoat these numbers," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.
click to enlarge
Ada County Sheriffs Office
Daniel Dives, 25, is charged with stalking.
A Meridian man is behind bars at the Ada County Jail, charged with stalking. Boise police arrested Daniel Dives, 25, on May 10 after responding to an initial report of vandalism May 5 at a residence near the intersection of Penninger Drive and Overland Road. The target of the vandalism told police she had been harassed and annoyed by Dives several times in the past. Police were unable to immediately locate Dives and, in the interim, the victim reported further harassment. Police caught up with Dives on May 10, when he was arrested and booked on three counts of first degree stalking, intimidation of a state witness and violating his probation. Dives had already been convicted of stalking, according to BPD.
As Vice President Mike Pence was greeting military families at the White House, he swung his arms out and bumped the nose of a young boy to his right. Pence apparently didn't realize what he had done, but the boy was determined to get an apology. He followed the vice president, repeatedly saying, "Excuse me. Excuse me." The boy finally got Pence's attention and his apology. Check out the video:
More than a dozen years after the finale episode of hit NBC TV show Friends, star Jennifer Anniston said the show would never succeed in 2017. In an interview on Arianna Huffington's podcast @Thrive, Anniston said, "Now you have a computer, a television and a phone. There's no room. If Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations."