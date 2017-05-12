May 12, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

The week is ending pretty much how it began—with political whiplash stemming from President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an exclusive interview Thursday evening with NBC news anchor Lester Holt, Trump contradicted several statements made by his own White House staff regarding the events that led to Comey's termination. Trump also spoke about how he hosted a dinner with Comey in January, where the president asked for his loyalty. Meanwhile, a new NBC News poll indicates 54 percent of Americans think Trump's firing of Comey was inappropriate, while 46 percent said the former director's dismissal was prompted by the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.



The White House's explanation for firing former FBI Director Comey has crumbled https://t.co/62JltJOYiw via @NBCFirstRead pic.twitter.com/cMAt2ngAFE — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 12, 2017

The Washington Post reported this morning that Trump suggested there may be "tapes" of his private conversations with Comey. Trump tweeted a warning to Comey that recordings of the fateful White House dinner meeting better not be leaked to the press. The Post reported White House spokespeople had no comment.



James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the seemingly endless string of White House controversies are the gifts that keep on giving for late-night comics. ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wondered aloud Thursday what a commencement address from President Donald Trump might sound like. Trump is slated to speak at two graduation ceremonies this weekend: Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., and the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday they'll be increasing flows on the Boise River again next week to help alleviate the rapid runoff of snowmelt from the Boise Mountains. River managers said flows will approach 9,500 cubic feet per second next Monday and Tuesday, when more water is released from Lucky Peak Dam. As of this morning, river flows at the Glenwood Bridge in Boise were running about 8,960 cubic feet per second.





Meanwhile, flooding in the Wood River Valley claimed a life earlier this week. According to the Idaho Mountain Express, Mike Wirth, 54, of Ketchum, was discovered in the basement of a home that had been flooded with six feet of water. Wirth was rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.



Today will be the final day for early voting in Ada County ahead of next Tuesday's election. The highest-profile race in Ada County is for two seats on the Greater Boise Auditorium District board. You can read more about the runoff in this week's Boise Weekly. There's much at stake, as a community-wide discussion continues to swirl around the possibility of a downtown Boise multi-use stadium. Early voting is taking place today at the Ada County Elections Office on North Benjamin Lane and Boise City Hall. Election Day polls will open Tuesday, May 16.



A proposed stadium and the future of tourism, one of Boise's biggest economic engines, hang in the balance.https://t.co/lYCVrjKC6v — Boise Weekly (@Boiseweekly) May 10, 2017