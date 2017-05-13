May 13, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

As many as 95,000 cases of cyberterrorism in 99 nations have now been reported in one of the most sweeping computer attacks on record. The BBC reports one of the worst hit was the National Health Service in England and Scotland, forcing dozens of health operations to turn away clients. Transmitted via email, malicious software demanded ransom before users would be allowed back into their computer systems. Experts told the BBC the attack exploits a weakness in Microsoft systems, previously identified by the United States National Security Administration and dubbed "Eternal Blue."

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd tells BBC she expects NHS trusts to learn from cyber-attack and upgrade IT systems https://t.co/BmAmyX7hgr — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 13, 2017

According to CBS News, Michelle Obama had some choice words Friday for President Donald Trump. In particular, the former first lady fired back at Trump's plans to unravel her efforts to make school lunches healthier. "What is wrong with you and why is that a partisan issue?" Obama asked at a Washington, D.C. health conference. "Take me out of the equation. Like me, don't like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap."



The Sinclair Broadcast Group, which currently owns 173 broadcast outlets including KBOI-TV in Boise, wants to add 42 more in a proposed acquisition of Tribune Media. In the meantime, the company is running a segment on its local TV affiliates in which Sinclair Vice President Scott Livingston accuses the national news media of publishing "fake news stories." The New York Times reported the commentary segments are called "must runs," which arrive daily at Sinclair TV stations with directions to station managers that they be worked into regular programming. According to The Times, some employees at Sinclair-owned Seattle affiliate KOMO-TV are "chafing" at the commentaries, which they described as "too politically tilted and occasionally of poor quality." The Times spoke to eight current and former KOMO employees, who recounted "small acts of rebellion" such as airing the segments at low viewership times or alongside commercial breaks "so they bend in with paid spots." The employees spoke anonymously, "citing fear of reprisal from the company."



They are called “must-runs,” and they arrive every day at TV stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group https://t.co/U72xiPrVVA — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 13, 2017

A former officer at the Idaho State Correctional click to enlarge ACSO Thomas Sammons, 41 Thomas Sammons, 41, of Kuna, was arrested in June 2016 after the mother of an underage girl alerted police that she found troubling texts from Sammons on her daughter's cell phone. He pleaded guilty in February to a federal charge of child enticement and has now been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Sammons will need to serve at least three years before he's eligible for parole.



Deputies from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office discovered about 170 malnourished and/or neglected roosters, chicks and hens May 11 at a Magic Valley farm. The Twin Falls Times-News reports officials weren't releasing many details as their investigation was ongoing. The Times-News reported the discovery occurred on the same day a preliminary hearing was getting underway concerning a cockfighting raid earlier this year in Gooding County.



An untitled Harry Potter prequel manuscript has been stolen. The handwritten work, penned in 2008 by J.K. Rowling and sold at a charity auction, was stolen from a Birmingham, England home in mid-April. Now, police in the West Midlands region of the U.K. are turning to Twitter to ask for the public's help in their investigation. "We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale," officials wrote. Rowling also took to Twitter with an appeal to her fans:

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

There are a lot of nervous Hollywood industry types this weekend, awaiting the fate of scores of television shows up for renewal. Networks will unveil their programming slates beginning Monday in what are known as "up front" sessions—pitching new shows while sending old favorites to the trash bin. More than 20 shows have already gotten some bad news in a wave of cancellations The New York Times dubbed "an annual massacre."

