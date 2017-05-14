May 14, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Four days after South Korea inaugurated a new president, North Korea fired another ballistic missile. U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked the missile, the first such launch in two weeks and the seventh missile test since President Donald Trump was sworn into office. The missile reportedly traveled 435 miles and landed in the Sea of Japan. The most recent provocation came after troops from the U.S., Japan, France and U.K. performed a series of military exercises near the Korean peninsula. Meanwhile, The Hill reports this morning that U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) will soon unveil a bill that asks for 28 additional ground-based interceptors to be deployed in Alaska and California.
- Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed overnight in a single-vehicle crash near Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell. ISP said the as yet unidentified rider of a 1993 Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling westbound on a walking path on the north side of the school, when they hit a chain that was stretched across the path to keep out traffic. The rider was not wearing a helmet and died of injuries at the scene.
Have you seen Jaylynn or Madison?
- Boise police are asking for the public's help in the search for a father and two children. BPD said Joshua Dundon, 29; Jaylynn, 6; and Madison, 7, haven't been seen since the morning of May 10. Police said they may be tent camping in the Arrow Rock, Grimes Creek or Barber Flats areas. Dundon drives a silver, 2005 Chevy Silverado diesel pickup with Idaho license plate No. 1AU473T. Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency or Boise police dispatch at 208-377-6790.
click to enlarge
- Officials at the Idaho Foodbank are busy tabulating the bounty from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday, when donors let out bags of nonperishable food for letter carriers to collect. Foodbank officials said early results indicated nearly 110,000 pounds of food collected. This year was the 25th year of the Boise-area food drive. Organizers said the collection is equivalent to 91,500 meals for 232,000 Idahoans who are considered food insecure.
- Rain delays aren't uncommon in major league baseball games. But a squirrel delay? A game Saturday between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins came to a halt when a squirrel decided it was its turn to run the bases. The five-minute delay gave crews a bit of a headache while a nationally televised audience watched. The squirrel was reportedly released into a Cleveland municipal park that presumably did not have a baseball field.
- Melissa McCarthy returned to host Saturday Night Live last night, which meant her delicious portrayal of White House spokesman Sean Spicer also returned. During the sketch, McCarthy tooled around New York City on a mobile podium, in search of President Trump.
