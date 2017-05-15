May 15, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Experts are worried about a possible "second wave" of cyberattacks today after an outbreak of malicious software May 12 seized hundreds of thousands of public and private computer systems around the world. According to The New York Times, new disruptions have been reported in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Business Insider wrote some compromised businesses and individuals paid more than $49,000 in ransom to regain control of their systems, but hackers are "going to have a hard time claiming it." Security professionals are keeping a close eye on three specific Bitcoin "wallets," into which most of the ransom was deposited. Bitcoin may keep its users anonymous, authorities said, but it's also quite traceable.
- Nevada has joined Idaho and a handful of other states in allowing motorists to travel 80 miles per hour on some stretches of its roadways. ABC News reported Nevada officials have begun posting higher speed limit signs on Interstate 80, in the high desert between Reno and Winnemucca. In 2014, Idaho bumped its speed limit to 80 mph on stretches of Interstates 15, 84 and 86.
- The Trump White House faces another round of legal arguments today as the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals considers Trump's rewrite of a proposed travel ban from six Muslim-majority nations. The Ninth Circuit in February rejected an earlier version of the executive order, saying the proposed ban appeared to be discriminatory. According to CNN, U.S. Justice Department lawyers must defend the reboot before a Ninth Circuit panel made up of three justice appointed by President Bill Clinton.
- Hollywood is mourning the passing of Powers Boothe, 68, who died Sunday. Boothe's breakout performance came in the 1980 CBS movie Guyana Tragedy, in which he portrayed infamous cult leader Jim Jones. Boothe won an Emmy for his performance and a number of high-profile job offers followed. On the big screen, he co-starred in Tombstone, Blue Sky, Nixon and Sin City. He was most prolific on the small screen, where he co-starred in Deadwood, 24, Nashville and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variety quoted a Boothe rep as saying the actor died in his sleep of natural causes.
- Meanwhile, Hollywood has its first mega-flop of the summer movie season—King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The New York Times reported the movie cost $300 million to make and market, but earned only about $14.7 million at the North American box office over the weekend.
- During its Monday broadcast of Morning Edition, NPR reported on something called "yawn science." Some experts insist yawning may "promote social bonding" between humans and dogs. One study found that after watching humans yawn, 21 out of 29 dogs yawned as well. Additionally, scientists found that yawning is highly contagious among humans, suggesting "yawns might have a social and communicative function."
