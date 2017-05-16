May 16, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

President Donald Trump was on Twitter before sunrise again today, defending his decision to share sensitive information with senior Russian officials. Trump wrote he had the "absolute right" to provide information regarding ISIS with the Russians during a May 10 White House meeting. The day before the meeting, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, citing the reason as Comey's handling of an investigation into possible ties between Trump and the Russians. On Monday night, The Washington Post reported Trump revealed "highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador."



As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Late night TV talk show hosts also covered the latest Trump controversy. On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, the host said, "So the good news is, Trump listens during intel briefings. The bad news is, Trump listens during intel briefings."

Deadline reports Pirates of the Caribbean is being held for hostage by actual pirates. Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger told employees Monday hackers had obtained a bootleg copy of big summer blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and are demanding a ransom. If they're not paid, the real pirates are threatening to release the movie on the internet "in chunks."





Polls opened across southern Idaho at 8 a.m. this morning as voters across the Gem State decide the fate of school board candidates, as well as a long list of school bonds and levies. In eastern Idaho, Bonneville County voters will decide on creating a new taxing district to fund a community college.

In Ada County, voters will choose today from four candidates vying for two seats on the Greater Boise Auditorium Board. The district is a unique entity, in that it collects millions of dollars in annual revenue by assessing a 5 percent tax on lodging. In return, GBAD has the authority to build and operate convention centers, auditoriums and stadiums (GBAD owns and operates the Boise Centre). The voting today is receiving much more attention than past elections because of a community-wide conversation about the possible construction of sports stadium in downtown Boise. According to Ada County Elections, more than 2,000 ballots have already been cast through absentee or early voting ballots—a GBAD election in 1995 received a total of 211 votes. Polls are open until 8 p.m., and you can find your polling place on the Ada County Clerk's Office Elections page.



It's Election Day! Polls are open 8am-8pm. View the ballot, find your polling place & registration info at https://t.co/2peTylWmBU#VoteAda pic.twitter.com/J6kwN69z0f — Ada County Elections (@AdaElections) May 16, 2017

Conan O'Brien is about to go on trial for stealing. No joke. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Alex Kaseberg claims between Dec. 2014 and June 2015, O'Brien stole five of his jokes. A U.S. District Court judge has ruled O'Brien should answer the charges on three of those jokes, including this one: On Feb. 3, 2015, Kaseberg wrote on his blog, "Tom Brady said he wants to give his MVP truck to the man who won the game for the Patriots. So enjoy that truck, Pete Carroll.” Later that same night on his show Conan, O'Brien said, "Tom Brady said he wants to give the truck that he was given as Super Bowl MVP … to the guy who won the Super Bowl for the Patriots. Which is very nice. I think that’s nice. I do. Yes. So Brady’s giving his truck to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll."

