May 17, 2017: What to Know
By Harrison Berry
- Speaking this morning at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement in New London, Conn., President Donald Trump told graduates to, "Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine." His inspirational remarks, however, were spiced with some resentment: "Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history ... has been treated worse or more unfairly." The Trump administration has been beset with scandal and controversy since taking office in January, currently regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey (who reports suggest was asked by Trump to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned in February after lying about his ties to Russia) and a Washington Post bombshell report this week that Trump shared highly classified information with Russian diplomatic officials during a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office.
-
click to enlarge
Two Idaho children have returned to Idaho and are recuperating at a Boise hospital after their father, Joshua Dundon, 29, of Boise, absconded with the them without notifying family. Dundon disappeared May 10 with the children, over whom he had joint custody. An Amber Alert was issued after a vehicle confirmed to belong to Dundon was reported found May 15 as part of an investigation into an arson in Eureka County, Nev. Dundon and the children were soon located by law enforcement. He has been charged with two felony counts of child custodial interference and is being held on a $5 million bond. Dundon is currently awaiting extradition to Idaho.
-
Boise Police Department
-
Joshua Dundon, 29, of Boise, has been charged with two felony counts of Child Custodial Interference.
- The Boise River is flowing faster than it has since 1983. KTVB-TV reported this morning the river is rushing at 9,500 cubic feet per second. Luckily, according to officials, most flooding—so far—has affected open land.
- Viggo Mortensen is a lot of things: actor, writer, photographer, musician. Perhaps best known for his role as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the part-time northern Idaho resident is in the news for another reason this week: He was robbed. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported May 16 a Clark Fork woman broke into Mortensen's backwoods home, ransacked the place and took off with an assortment of guns, knives, deer antlers and other property. Sharyl Ann Hoskins, 50, has been charged with grand theft and is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to the Bee.
- Idaho Republican Congressman Raul Labrador, who recently threw his hat in the ring to run for Idaho governor, has fronted a bill that would open the way for lawsuits against so-called "sanctuary" cities related to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
Tags: Citydesk, Boise, children, cops, Donald Trump, police, Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, James Comey, Boise, children, crime
Speaking of...
-
May 12, 2017
-
May 10, 2017
-
May 9, 2017
-
More »
More by Harrison Berry
-
May 17, 2017
-
May 17, 2017
-
May 17, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016