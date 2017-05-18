May 18, 2017: What to Know 

Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who dramatically changed the U.S. media and political landscape, died early today. He was 77. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Ailes' wife Elizabeth called her husband "a patriot who was profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard to rise and to give back." Ailes rose to political fame as an adviser to Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. He later became a television executive and turned Fox News into a media giant. Ailes tumbled from power in 2016, resigning from Fox News following a lengthy list of sexual harassment charges leveled against him. Top-rated Fox News host Bill O'Reilly resigned earlier this year amid similar allegations.
Right-wing blogger and radio host Alex Jones has settled a lawsuit with yogurt manufacturer Chobani after Jones said the company's Idaho facility had been "importing migrant rapists." The New York Daily News reports Jones said Wednesday that he was wrong, adding his tweets and videos making the false claims had been retracted. "On behalf of InfoWars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did," he said. Chobani had sued Jones over the remarks, seeking more than $10,000 in damages. The apology from Jones did not make any reference to how much money—if any—would be part of the settlement.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Eagle to assist families evacuated as the Boise River continues to rise. Located at the Eagle Nazarene Church on State Street, the shelter offers a place to sleep, hot meals and essential supplies. Residents of the Riviera Estates mobile home park were particularly hard hit as knee-high water swept through their neighborhood Wednesday. The trailer park is on Artesian Road, near Eagle Island State Park. As a precaution, electricity was shut off to a number of homes. The Boise River on Wednesday reached 9,500 cubic feet per second for the first time since 1983. As of this morning, the river at the Glenwood Bridge in Boise was running more than 8,800 cfs and about 11.6 feet high—more than six inches above flood stage.
The @RedCrossIdaho is setting up a shelter for residents of Riviera Estates at the Eagle Church of the Nazarene, 1001 W. State St.
Officials in northern Idaho are wondering what to do about a jungle gym floating a few hundred feet from the shore of downtown Coeur d'Alene. KREM-TV reports the owners of so-called "Hooligan Island" insist the structure is allowed under Idaho law. Meanwhile, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press, callers to the city parks and recreation department complain the waterborne playground is "ugly" and an "eyesore."
Network television executives are unveiling their program schedules for the 2017-2018 season at so-called "upfront" sessions in New York City this week. The new show grabbing most of the attention is CBS sitcom Young Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, which continues to be the No. 1-rated show on television. The series has a simple premise, focusing on the formative years of Sheldon—the lead character of Big Bang, played by multi-Emmy Winner Jim Parsons (who narrates Young Sheldon). The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon will be paired together on Thursday nights this fall.