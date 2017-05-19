May 19, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- President Donald Trump was defiant during a press conference Thursday, lashing out at his detractors and calling the probe into his possible ties with Russia a "witch hunt." The press event came one day before Trump takes off for a nine-day international trip Politico writers Aaron Miller and Richard Sokolsky say he "is reportedly dreading ... talk about jumping from the frying pan into the fire."
- Prosecutors in Sweden have dropped a rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The New York Times reports Assange still faces a warrant, however, for failing to appear in a British court, and the U.S. Justice Department is still mulling over whether to charge Assange for his role in the publishing of classified government data. Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for five years.
- A frightening Ferris wheel accident at the Rhododendron Festival in Port Townsend, Wash., left three people injured after a bucket flipped over, dumping three riders 15 feet onto a metal landing. KOMO-TV reports the injured people were flown to a Seattle-area hospital. One of the injured, a 59-year-old woman was listed to be in critical condition. The ride has been shut down while police investigate, but the festival will continue with its other events and attractions this weekend.
- Caldwell police report the driver of a car involved in a crash on Thursday that injured four people, failed to yield and didn't have a valid driver's license. KTVB reports a car heading east on 18th Avenue in Caldwell was struck by a pickup at an intersection. Four people were taken to the hospital, and police cited the driver of the car for failing to yield and not having a license.
- Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen has apologized for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver. The Seattle Times reports, after Hansen and some members of his family were picked up, the Uber driver told them the "trip had been cancelled in app." When the driver stopped to let the family out, Hansen and his son-in-law spit on the driver's head and seat, and "Hansen kicked the car, causing a dent," according to the police report. The Uber driver called police, and Hansen was arrested.
