May 2, 2017: What to Know 

Executives from some of the nation's largest air carriers, including Alaska, American, Southwest and United, are expected to be grilled by Congress today following a spate of incidents involving passenger removal and questionable behavior by airline crews. The Washington Post reports the CEOs will be in the hot seat before members of the House Transportation Committee. Watch the fireworks live below:
The Trump White House has begun dismantling former first lady Michelle Obama's much-heralded plans to fight childhood obesity by putting the kibosh on stricter nutritional standards for schools breakfasts and lunches. More than 31 million children are fed via school food programs. Specifically, officials are targeting standards on sodium, whole grains and sweetened milk that went into effect under President Barack Obama's administration. In March, Boise Weekly spokewith Treasure Valley school meal specialists, who voiced their concern about such changes. "Nearly 60 percent of our students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches or breakfasts. That number usually surprises people in Boise," said Peggy Bodnar, food and nutrition services supervisor for the Boise Independent School District.
A tearful Jimmy Kimmel returned from vacation to his ABC late night show Monday to reveal that his infant son was born with a congenital heart defect and required emergency surgery. “I have a story to tell about something that happened to our family last week,” said Kimmel.
Hollywood avoided a writers strike Monday when major motion picture and television studios inked a last-minute agreement with the Writers Guild of America.Variety reports the two sides hammered out a new three-year deal and shook hands shortly after midnight. WGA officials told their members they made "gains in minimums across the board," including increases to the union health care plan.
Officials from the city of Boise and Boise State University will be on hand Tuesday morning to break ground on a new fine arts center to be built between the Micron Business and Economics Building and Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. The 97,222-square-foot, five-story structure has a price tag of approximately $42 million. "During the day, the building's interior will be a gathering and critique area for students at all levels," said Scott Henson of LCA Architects. "But, at night, it will become a beacon for the arts on campus, with the light flowing out onto Capitol Boulevard."
Broadway unveiled its nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards this morning, with Come From Away, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Dear Evan Hansen and Groundhog Day all securing spots for Best Musical. Great Comet led the field with 12 overall nominations. Best Play nominees are Sweat; A Doll's House, Part 2; Indecent; and Oslo. Some familiar actors all grabbed Tony nods this morning, including Bette Midler, Sally Field, Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney and Kevin Kline.
One of the biggest East Coast whoop-de-doos of the season was held in the Big Apple Monday night, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual Costume Institute Gala. The New York Times reports this year's theme was "edgy and asymmetrical and almost everyone in attendance delivered."
