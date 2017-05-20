May 20, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
click to enlarge
- An elaborate welcome ceremony greeted President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump when Air Force One touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, launching Trump's first overseas trip as U.S. president. Melania Trump chose to leave her hair uncovered, which runs counter to the country's tradition that Saudi women cover their heads in public. Trump criticized then-first lady Michelle Obama in 2015 for not wearing a head scarf during an official visit. The Washington Post reports the substantial amount of drama Trump left behind in the nation's capital threatens to overshadow the trip. According to the Post, an unidentified senior Trump adviser is a "person of interest" in a federal investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia. Meanwhile, former FBI Director James Comey agreed late Friday to testify in an open hearing before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the probe. He's expected to appear after Memorial Day.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Ada County
-
Floodwaters threaten Eagle mobile home park.
- Ada County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation notice for about 80 homes near Hatchery, Artesian and Trout roads in Eagle. Residents of the Riviera Estates Mobile Home Park and another mobile home park just to the north have been told they should leave their homes over the weekend. Gas service was turned off to the neighborhood Friday night and officials say driveways, gas meters, septic tanks and even some cars were underwater. As of this morning, the Boise River near the Glenwood Bridge was running 8,900 cubic feet per second and 11.7 feet high.
- Authorities are investigating a dead body discovered at a rest area along Interstate 84 in rural southeast Idaho. The Idaho State Journal reported a man's body was found at the Juniper rest area not far from the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County.
- Another Fox News host has been shown the door. The New York Times reported Bob Beckel, co-host of The Five, was fired Friday after an African-American employee accused him of making a racially insensitive remark. The accusation stems from an incident in which Beckel walked out of his office when an African-American employee arrived to service his computer. An attorney for the complainant accuses Beckel of saying he left the area because the worker was black.
- Meanwhile over on CNN, prime time host Anderson Cooper told one of his frequent guests, Jeffrey Lord, Friday night, "If [Donald Trump] took a dump on his desk, you would defend it. I don't know what he would do that you would not defend." Cooper later apologized and took to Twitter to write, "I regret the crude sentence I spoke earlier tonight."
- Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan will be leaving the late night comedy show after tonight's season finale. Moynihan joined SNL in 2008 and is best known for his characters "Drunk Uncle" and "Ass Dan." Moynihan is leaving to costar in a new ABC sitcom, Me, Myself and I, which debuts this fall. SNL colleague Pete Davidson sent a heartfelt goodbye to Moynihan, via Instagram.
Tags: Citydesk, Boise River, Donald Trump, media, Politics, Weather, Saturday Night Live, SNL, Melania Trump, Saudi Arabia, Eagle, flooding, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Idaho State Journal, Video
Speaking of...
-
May 18, 2017
-
May 13, 2017
-
May 12, 2017
-
More »
More by George Prentice
-
May 19, 2017
-
May 19, 2017
-
May 18, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016