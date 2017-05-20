May 20, 2017: What to Know 

Tomorrow is our last show together. It breaks my heart. When I became a cast member you were really there for me and such a pal. I wouldn't have been able to get through it without you. Over the past few years we've become great friends and I'm honored to have met you and have you in my life. You're one of the funniest people I know and I'll never forget the time we spent together on floor 17. Well wishes and continued success. I love you ❤️ @bibbymoynihan

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on May 19, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT