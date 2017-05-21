May 21, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
click to enlarge
- White House staff released excerpts of a speech President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver Sunday in Saudi Arabia, where he will tell leaders of several Muslim-majority nations that he's "not here to lecture" and "not here to tell people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship." There has been much debate over how Trump will square his current trip to Saudi Arabia with comments he made during the 2016 presidential campaign. Among numerous other claims, Trump said, "I think Islam hates us." Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed all of his cabinet ministers that greeting Trump is not optional, ordering officials to be on hand when Trump arrives in Israel on Monday. The Washington Post reported some of the ministers had planned on skipping the official greeting.
- The New York Times has a dire report on miles of ice collapsing into the sea and how we may have "passed the point of no return" in Antarctica. Scientists say the ice sheet may be in an early stage of irreversible disintegration. Officials add that the existence of huge coastal cities, such as Miami, New York City and Shanghai, are tied to Antarctica's fate.
- More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan's and Curtis brand hot dogs are being recalled after customers said they found metal objects in the frankfurters. The hot dogs in question are "Nathan's SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS" with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and "Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks" with a use-by date of June 15, 2017. The USDA cautions consumers to throw out the hot dogs or return them to the store.
- The Idaho Department of Labor reports the Gem State unemployment rate dipped to 3.4 percent in April, when the number of unemployed dropped by 1,500. Gains were registered in the leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, education and health service industries. Of the 17,200 jobs posted online by the Labor Department in April, 3,500 were classified as "hard-to-fill." Most of those were health care-related positions: physicians, occupational and physical therapists, psychiatrists and surgeons.
- Saturday Night Live wrapped its 41st season on NBC last night. Alec Baldwin, as Donald Trump, opened the show by singing "Hallelujah," surrounded by other cast members portraying Trump's family and cohorts. The real buzzworthy moment of the evening came when guest host Dwayne Johnson announced (only half kidding) he would run for U.S. president in 2020. Johnson recently told a GQ reporter there was a "real possibility" he would run. Johnson doubled down Saturday night, announcing that two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks would be his running mate. Hanks jumped to the stage to accept.
