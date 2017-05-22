May 22, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- President Donald Trump spoke today in Tel Aviv of a growing nuclear threat to Israel from Iran. The BBC reported that Trump, now on the second leg of a nine-day overseas trip, stood with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and told reporters, "Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon." Trump also became the first serving U.S. president to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The president has scheduled separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Tuesday.
- Jury selection begins today in the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby. The comedian was in a Pittsburgh courtroom when the search for jurors began this morning. The Washington Post reported a dozen jurors and six alternates will be selected from a list of hundreds of citizens. Cosby's lawyers sought a jury from outside the Philadelphia area, where Cosby was accused of molesting a Temple University basketball team manager at his home. Once selected, the Post reported, the jury will be sequestered and "court officers will keep close tabs on their cellphone use, TV time and reading material." The trial is expected to last about two weeks.
- After 146 years of hosting "The Greatest Show on Earth," circus icon Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey celebrated one last performance under the big top. According to NBC News, the finale took place Sunday in Uniondale, N.Y., and included animal acts, daredevils, clowns and a rendition of "Auld Lang Syne."
- Speaking of goodbyes, it was 25 years ago tonight that Johnny Carson walked away from The Tonight Show, ending a 30-year run as television's "King of the Night." Carson remained atop the ratings for every one of his 4,532 shows. Carson kidded Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in in his nightly monologue. Since his departure, Jay Leno, Conan O'Brien and current host Jimmy Fallon have tried to fill Carson's shoes; but, The New York Times reports Fallon now regularly loses to rivals Stephen Colbert (CBS) or Jimmy Kimmel (ABC). The Times pointed to Colbert's and Kimmel's on-topic political jabs at President Donald Trump for much of their success.
- Twin Peaks returned to the airwaves last night, 27 years after its debut on ABC. This time, Showtime has ordered 18 new episodes from creator David Lynch. Much of the original cast is back and the Los Angeles Times called the Sunday night premiere a "splendid, focused and wholly assured resurrection."
- Ramen Sho, the first ramen-centric restaurant in Boise, is slated to open today. Located next to Shige Japanese Cuisine on the second floor of the Capitol Terrace in downtown Boise, Ramen Sho doesn't have a web address yet, but managers told Boise Weekly they would be swinging open the doors Monday at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, Boise Fry Co. owners say they're still planning to open their own ramen spot, RamaPong, later this year in the basement space below their existing restaurant on Capitol Boulevard.
Tags: Citydesk, Animals, crime, Donald Trump, food, media, Television, Bill Cosby, Jimmy Fallon, late-night TV, The Tonight Show, circus, ramen, Ramen Sho, RamaPong, Boise Fry Company, Video
Speaking of...
-
Apr 7, 2017
-
Apr 5, 2017
-
Jun 3, 2015
-
More »
More by George Prentice
-
May 21, 2017
-
May 20, 2017
-
May 19, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016