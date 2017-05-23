May 23, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- By daybreak Tuesday, the death toll in a bombing at Manchester Arena in the U.K. had risen to 22—including children—and British law enforcement confirmed the attack was the work of at least one terrorist. According to the Manchester Evening News, at least 120 other people were injured in the blast and resulting melee at the end of a concert Monday night by singer Ariana Grande. The BBC reported police arrested a 23-year-old man in Chorlton, a suburb of Manchester, in connection with the attack. British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was "now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack" that targeted "defenseless young people."
- Advanced word on a proposed $4.1 trillion federal budget expected to be unveiled today by the Trump administration is the spending plan includes deep cuts to programs for the poor. The New York Times reported the Trump plan would make massive cuts to the national food stamp program and slash nearly $800 billion from Medicaid over the next decade. The proposed budget would also "pare back the earned-income tax credit and child tax credit—wage supplements for the working poor," according to The Times. NBC News reported "many of the voters who helped [Trump] win in 2016" would be among those "hardest hit" by the budget cuts.
- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that two gerrymandered districts in Republican-controlled North Carolina are unconstitutional. NPR reported the decision from the high court centered on two congressional districts that had previously contained a large number of African-American voters. The GOP-controlled North Carolina Legislature reshuffled tens of thousands of voter in and out of districts, diluting black voters' political clout.
- The Elmore County Sheriff's Office reported an officer-involved shooting at a Mountain Home trailer park Monday night. According to KTVB-TV, sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man with a gun at the Rose Garden Trailer Park just before midnight. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, a male suspect attacked two deputies with a knife, prompting them to open fire on the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. One deputy was taken to a nearby hospital and released following treatment.
- Roger Moore has died. The actor first gained notoriety in the 1960s, when he starred on American television in Maverick and The Saint. Moore rose to international fame when he played MI6 secret agent 007 in seven James Bond films, including Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. After retiring, Moore worked for many years as international ambassador for UNICEF. The 89-year-old actor died after a short battle with cancer at his Switzerland home and will be honored in a private funeral in Monaco.
- The new issue of Vanity Fair gives Star Wars fans a sneak peek at Episode VIII, The Last Jedi, slated to open Dec. 15. The magazine will feature four alternating Star Wars covers for its next issue, all photographed by Annie Leibovitz. The late Carrie Fisher is featured on one cover. Her appearance as Leia in the new Star Wars film will be her last. The other three covers feature Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) on the second; Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and BB-8 on the third; and Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) on the fourth cover.
