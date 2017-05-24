May 24, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- The British domestic security chief said this morning it was likely the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a Manchester concert venue Monday night didn't act alone. His remarks came before law enforcement made three more arrests in their investigation into the attack. The BBC reports the arrests today bring the number of suspects connected to the attack to four. Meanwhile, the U.K. terror threat level is at it's highest level: "critical."
- Pope Francis welcomed President Donald Trump to the Vatican today—the first meeting of the two leaders, whose views of the world differ starkly. The Washington Post reports Trump and the pope met privately for nearly half an hour, joined only by an interpreter. A short communique issued by the Vatican called the meeting "cordial," adding that the two men spoke of "health care, education and assistance to immigrants." The pontiff also made a point of handing Trump copies of some of his writings on family, the joy of the gospel and the environment. The president said, "Well, I'll be reading them."
- Graco Children's Products Inc. is recalling almost 25,500 of its child car seats. The recall comes in the wake of a report from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration that stated certain models of Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints may not adequately protect a child in the event of a crash. The affected models are 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1871689, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334.
- Officials with the Idaho Transportation Department are warning motorists about another major construction project that will significantly tangle traffic on Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell. Over the course of four weekends, ITD will be shifting all I-84 traffic to one side of the interstate while crews work on the other side. In effect, only one lane of traffic will be open in both directions between 7 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays.
- Tom Cruise confirmed this morning that the long-rumored sequel to iconic 1986 film Top Gun is revving up. "It's definitely happening," Cruise told an Australian morning television show today, adding that shooting would most probably begin within a year.
