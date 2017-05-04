May 4, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- President Donald Trump's plan to repeal and replace key parts of Obamacare has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office, nor is it known what the revisions will cost or how they will affect current insurance coverage. Nonetheless, House Republicans say they're pushing the plan to a vote today. "We have enough votes," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) said Wednesday night. "It'll pass." The Washington Post reports that even if the bill passes through the House today, "it will face a steep climb in the Senate, where widespread disagreement remains among Republicans."
- A Google Docs phishing virus is sweeping the planet, compromising or corrupting an untold number of Gmail accounts. Fortune Magazine reports a malicious message comes from a "trusted contact," asking recipients to open a Google Doc. When the targeted party clicks the link, the hackers on the other end are given access to read, send, delete and manage email. Experts say the malware is remarkably sophisticated and spreading like wildfire. Fortune reports that "it seems such scams targeting Google accounts are becoming more common in recent months." As Fortune's Jeff Roberts writes, "If all of this feels frightening, well, it sort of is."
- The Idaho Transportation Department tweeted an aerial view of a massive train derailment in north Idaho. The derailment, which occurred May 2 about 10 miles north of Athol, shut down southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95. Officials said it could be two weeks before the lanes are reopened. As many as 25 cars jumped the rails, some of them perilously close to the highway. Adding to the headache is how much corn has been spilled from the derailment, attracting animals to the wreckage.
- Idaho Gives launched its 2017 statewide give-a-thon at the stroke of midnight this morning. With a goal of $1.2 million going to hundreds of Idaho charities, Idaho Gives had already generated more than $250,000 before sunrise with nearly 2,000 donations benefiting nearly 500 nonprofits. There are also dozens of incentives, with prizes going to the charities and nonprofits that can solicit the highest number of unique donations. As of this morning, Planned Parenthood and the Idaho Humane Society were tied for the top spot among large nonprofits; The Peregrine Fund was atop the list of medium-sized nonprofits; and the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group was leading the list of small nonprofits.
- Boise police said they're still trying to put together details following the report of a home invasion and stabbing on Foothills Drive near North Greer Street. According to officials, two suspects were found in the residence by the homeowner. Both suspects were injured by a hatchet and transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The homeowner—who police believe knew the suspects—was not injured. The investigation continues.
- Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski confirmed Thursday morning what most people had already guessed: They're an item. What's more, they're engaged. Scarborough reportedly proposed to Bzezinski last weekend. According to Vanity Fair, President Donald Trump has even offered to marry the couple. This would be Scarborough's third marriage and Brzezinski's second.
- CBS late night host Stephen Colbert pushed back against criticism of a tasteless joke he made at the expense of Donald Trump earlier in the week. On his show May 2, Colbert looked into the camera and said to Trump, "You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c—k holster.” That set off a social media firestorm with some pundits calling for Colbert's firing. "Am I still the host?" he asked jokingly Wednesday night, opening his show. "I had a few choice insults for the president. I don't regret that. I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes, he has the launch codes, so it's a fair fight," he added.
